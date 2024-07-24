Explosions were reported in Romania, during the Russian drone attack in Odesa region

On the night of July 24, Russian troops attacked Izmail (Odesa region) with drones. At the same time, explosions were reported in neighboring Romania.

The Izmail District Administration reported that the Russians hit the port infrastructure of Izmail with Shahed drones.

A five-story residential building was also hit, the windows, staircase and facade were partially destroyed. Three people are in the hospital.

The prosecutorʼs office has already started an investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

During this attack, residents of Romania reported explosions on the territory of their country, Digi24, Știrile PRO and News.ro write.

Residents of the Tulcea district bordering Ukraine received a notification from the Ro-Alert system, which warned them of the threat of falling dangerous objects — such warnings usually come during Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube River.

Later, around 02:00, at least 10 people called 911 because of explosions they allegedly heard in their country.

It was reported in social networks that one of the Russian drones allegedly fell on the territory of the village of Plauru, which is located on the banks of the Danube near Izmail, but this information has not yet been officially confirmed.

Updated at 10:25 Rumunsiek The Ministry of Defense reported that it raised two F-16 aircraft during the Russian attack on Izmail to monitor the situation.

The agency will conduct an investigation near Plauru, where Russian drones may have fallen. The search will continue throughout the day.