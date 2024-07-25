The Air Defense Forces shot down 25 drones launched over Ukraine at night. Three more flew to Romania

On the night of July 25, the Russians attacked Ukraine with Shahed attack drones from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (RF).

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In total, the Russian Federation used 38 drones, infrastructure objects were under attack in several directions, in particular, the south of the Odesa region and the central regions of Ukraine.

Air defense forces shot down 25 attack UAVs. Another three Shahed were lost in location after crossing the state border with Romania.

The authorities of Romania have not yet officially confirmed the fall of drones, but Digi24 wrote that residents of Tulcea district, bordering Ukraine, received a notification about the threat of dangerous objects falling for the second time in 24 hours.

The Ukrainian Air Force worked in Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions.