The head of “Kyiv Metropoliten” was sent under house arrest in the case of flooding the subway

The acting head of the SE "Kyiv Metropoliten" was sent under 24-hour house arrest.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office.

The court forbade him to communicate with witnesses and other suspects in the criminal proceedings and ordered him to hand over his passport for traveling abroad. The preventive measure is valid until September 23.

Another suspect — the head of the service of tracks, tunnel structures and buildings of the metro — will be given a preventive measure later the same day.

What preceded

On July 23, the head of the Kyiv metro Viktor Vyhivsky was charged with official negligence, which led to the flooding of the subway and the subsequent closure of part of the "blue" line.

The same suspicion was announced to another person involved — the head of the service of track, tunnel structures and subway buildings.

According to the investigation, the improper performance of duties by subway workers led to the depressurization of the tunnel, the appearance of cracks in its walls, and subsequent flooding.

The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) rejected the accusations of the prosecutorʼs office, claiming that the cause of the destruction of the subway was not in operation, but in poor design and poor-quality construction.

Closure of the subway in Kyiv

On December 8, 2023, the Kyiv City State Administration declared the closure of the “Demiivska”, “Holosiivska”, “Vasylkivska”, “Exhibition Center”, “Ipodrom”, and “Teremky” metro stations.

On December 13, shuttle traffic started on the "blue" line of the metro in the area of closed stations. Meanwhile, the Podilsky Prosecutorʼs Office is investigating official negligence due to the flooding of the subway on the Obolonsko-Teremkivska line.

Vyhivsky said in June that the movement of trains on the "blue" branch of the metro will be launched at the beginning of autumn 2024.