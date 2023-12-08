In Kyiv, movement of the blue line of the metro from “Demiivska” to “Teremky” will be restricted for half a year

In Kyiv, train traffic between the "Demiivska" and "Teremky" metro stations will be closed from December 9 while the distillation tunnel is being repaired. It is expected that the repair will last six months.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

During the repair of part of the blue line, trains will run only between Heroiv Dnipra and Lybidska stations. To get to "Teremky", you will have to use duplicate ground transport routes.

Restoration works will be carried out on the surface of the earth. Due to the uneven processes of densification around the soil massif and the load on the tunnel frame, there was a risk of losing the stability of the tunnel structures.

Metro stations "Demiivska", "Holosiivska", "Vasylkivska", "Vystavkovyi Center", "Ipodrom" and "Teremky" will continue to work around the clock as shelters.