In the Kyiv metro, the work of the “blue” line between the “Demiivska” and “Lybidska” stations will be launched in early autumn

In Kyiv, trains on the "blue" metro line between the "Demiivska" and "Lybidska" stations will be launched in early autumn 2024. Repair and construction work continues around the clock.

The acting head of the metro Viktor Vyhivskyi told Suspilne about this.

According to him, the overhaul of the distillation tunnel between the stations is currently at the final stage.

"We have now actually reached the final stage of work in the pit, the upper part of the tunnel has been dismantled and we have started dismantling the last elements of the tunnel construction," said Vyhivskyi.

Next, specialists will undertake the installation of a new monolithic tunnel and its reinforcement along the perimeter. These works will continue until the end of the summer, and then there will be test trains. Only after that will there be a full recovery of train traffic.

Vyhivskyi says that all difficult works have been completed.

"The main issue was to ensure efficient work in the pit itself, to prevent sand from being carried into the pit and water access. This work has already been done. Further, if the tunnel is already being dismantled, then only works related to the installation of the tunnel and direct work in the tunnel remain: laying tracks, cables and starting train traffic," he noted.

Closure of the subway in Kyiv

On December 8, 2023, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) informed about the closure of the “Demiivska”, “Holosiivska”, “Vasylkivska”, “Vystavkovyi Center”, “Ipodrom”, and “Teremky” metro stations. At that time, the KCSA assumed that the repairs would last six months, that is, until the summer of 2024.

Already on December 13, the shuttle traffic started on the "blue" line of the metro in the area of closed stations. Meanwhile, the Podilsky Prosecutorʼs Office is investigating official negligence due to the flooding of the subway on the Obolonsko-Teremkivska line.

Also, in the summer of 2024, scheduled repairs will be carried out at the “Pochaina” and “Tarasa Shevchenko” metro stations.