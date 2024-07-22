Latvia sent more than 500 drones to Ukraine. This is probably the second batch of the promised 2 500 UAV

Latvia sent a batch of over 500 drones (UAVs) to Ukraine.

"A shipment of more than 500 drones begins its journey to Ukraine," Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds wrote in X.

At the beginning of July, the Ministry of Defense of Latvia informed that more than 2 500 combat drones of various types worth €4 million will be handed over to Ukraine. All these UAVs were produced by 7 Latvian companies. The first batch of 300 drones arrived within days of the announcement, with the rest expected to arrive this month. Spruds does not specify the details, probably these 500 drones are the second batch.