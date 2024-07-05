Latvia will hand over 2 500 drones worth €4 million to Ukraine

During July, Latvia will hand over 2 500 combat drones of various types worth €4 million to Ukraine.
This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Latvia.
The first delivery from this batch — 300 drones — will be in Ukraine in a few days. Combat drones of various types and for various purposes were produced by 7 Latvian companies.
As a member of the drone coalition, Latvia is constantly working on sending drones to Ukraine in accordance with the needs of the army and investing heavily in their production. During this year, Latvia will invest €20 million in the coalition of drones for Ukraine, of which more than €10 million will be spent on the purchase of drones from Latvian companies.
- The drone coalition for Ukraine was launched on February 17, 2024 within the framework of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine ("Ramstein" format).
- Latvia and Great Britain acted as co-leaders of the initiative. Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, Canada, and the Netherlands also joined the coalition — a total of 14 countries are already in the coalition. Now more than €500 million has been collected for the supply of drones to Ukraine.