Latvia will hand over 2 500 drones worth €4 million to Ukraine

During July, Latvia will hand over 2 500 combat drones of various types worth €4 million to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Latvia.

The first delivery from this batch — 300 drones — will be in Ukraine in a few days. Combat drones of various types and for various purposes were produced by 7 Latvian companies.

As a member of the drone coalition, Latvia is constantly working on sending drones to Ukraine in accordance with the needs of the army and investing heavily in their production. During this year, Latvia will invest €20 million in the coalition of drones for Ukraine, of which more than €10 million will be spent on the purchase of drones from Latvian companies.