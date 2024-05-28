Latvia invests €20 million in the Drone Coalition for Ukraine

During this year, Latvia will invest €20 million in the drone coalition for Ukraine, and the same amount in its own drone capabilities. The country intends to develop the use of these technologies in its army.

The Latvian publication LSM writes about it.

The amount of €20 million includes the creation of infrastructure for drones and their purchase, in particular from Latvian companies. Latvia plans to send a thousand drones to Ukraine.

At the end of May, the Latvian Military Museum will host a hackathon of ideas "Drones for Ukraine". Companies, engineers, technology enthusiasts and students are invited there, where they can present new ideas for the development of guided munitions, alternative navigation systems, non-standard communication and anti-drone systems.

Currently, tests of drones in Latvia are held at the Adaži training ground, but after the completion of the construction of the Selia training ground in 2026, the most active drone control training will take place there.

The drone coalition for Ukraine was launched on February 17, 2024 as part of the work of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine ("Ramstein" format). Latvia and Great Britain acted as co-leaders of the initiative. Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, Canada and the Netherlands also joined the Coalition.