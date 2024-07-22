Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs: As part of the Czech initiative, Ukraine will receive 100 000 shells in July and August

In July and August 2024, another 100 000 artillery shells will be delivered to the Ukrainian army as part of an international initiative organized by the government of the Czech Republic.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavsky, ČTK reports.

"During July and August, we will send a total of 100 000 more units of ammunition. We are currently looking for money to purchase more ammunition so that the initiative can continue into 2025. We could deliver up to 800 000 units this year if we had the money," Lipavsky told reporters.

He added that 18 countries joined the Czech initiative to purchase large quantities of ammunition on the world market. 15 of them have fulfilled their financial obligations, so by the end of 2024, Kyiv will receive 500 000 shells, the minister noted.

At the end of June 2024, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala informed that Ukraine had already received the first batch of ammunition (50 000) purchased within the framework of this initiative. On July 13, Czech President Petr Pavel said that his country would send 50 000 artillery ammunition to Ukraine in July and August, and from September, Kyiv would receive 80,000-100,000 ammunition per month. Now Lipavsky has given higher figures for July and August.