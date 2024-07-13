The Czech Republic will send 50,000 ammunition to Ukraine in July and August, and from September Kyiv will receive up to 100,000 shells per month

The President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel said that his country will send Ukraine 50,000 ammunition for artillery in July and August, and from September Kyiv will receive from 80,000 to 100,000 ammunition per month.

This is reported by ČTK.

Ammunition will come as part of the Czech initiative to purchase shells with donations from allies. At the end of June, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, stated that Ukraine had already received the first batch of ammunition (50,000) purchased within the framework of this initiative.