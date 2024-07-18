Ex-intelligence officer Chervinsky was sent under house arrest. Only yesterday he was released from custody in another case

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv sent ex-intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky under house arrest in the case of extortion.

Suspilne writes about it.

Only yesterday, July 17, Chervinsky was released on bail in another case related to the shelling of the airfield in the Kirovohrad region.

The fifth president Petro Poroshenko, who posted bail for Chervinsky the day before, also came to todayʼs court session. He submitted a statement that he intends to take Chervinsky as bail.

In addition to Poroshenko, MPs from "European Solidarity" Iryna Herashchenko and Viktoria Syumar, as well as former political prisoner Volodymyr Balukh, were ready to take Chervinsky as bail.

Prosecutors asked for 24-hour house arrest for Chervinsky, citing the risks that arose after the ex-intelligence officer was released from custody.

The ex-spyʼs defense said it would appeal the decision.

What case is about?

In December, Chervinsky was declared of the suspicion of extortion. He allegedly pretended to be an influential official of the fiscal service in order to get $100 000 from the businessman together with his accomplices.

According to the investigation, he promised to return the seized batch of tobacco products to the businessman if he paid $100 000 allegedly to employees of the State Fiscal and State Tax Services of Ukraine.

The case of Chervinsky about the shelling of the airfield

Another case concerning Chervinsky concerns the shelling of the airport in the Kirovohrad region. He is accused of uncoordinated actions with the SBU during a special operation to recruit a Russian pilot who was supposed to hijack a plane.

The investigation believes that through Chervinsky, the Russians received data about the Kanatove airfield in the Kropyvnytsky district, and then hit it with missiles on July 23, 2022. Then the commander of the military unit was killed, 17 defenders were wounded, and two Ukrainian fighter jets were destroyed.

In April 2023, Chervinsky was suspected in this case. He was arrested the same month. He was released from custody only after Chervinskyʼs preventive measure was changed on July 15, allowing him to post bail.