The SBU declared the suspicion to the ex-intelligence officer Roman Chervinskyi. The case concerns the failed hijacking of a Russian plane

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to the ex-executive commander of one of the units of the Special Operations Forces Roman Chervinskyi for exceeding his official powers.

The press service of the SBU writes about this.

According to the investigation, Chervinskyiʼs arbitrary actions led to a Russian missile attack on the Kanatove airfield in Kirovohrad region in July of last year.

The SBU documents say that Roman Chervinskyi and several other soldiers decided to conduct an "operation" to hijack a Russian plane without the consent of state authorities and special services.

The Security Service believes that due to Chervinskyiʼs actions, in particular, Russia received information about the placement of Air Force personnel and Ukrainian aircraft at the Kanatove airfield.

