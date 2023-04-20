“UP”: The SBU opened a case against the Ukrainian military, who wanted to steal a Russian plane. The operation was unsuccessful

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) opened a criminal case over the unsuccessful operation of the Ukrainian military to hijack a Russian plane.

"Ukraiinska Pravda" ("Ukrainian Truth") writes about this with reference to interlocutors in the State Security Service, SBU and investigation data.

In April-July 2022, a soldier of the Special Operations Forces, ex-intelligence officer Roman Chervinskyi, a civilian IT-specialist, representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Air Force recruited a Russian pilot to fly a military plane from Russia to Ukraine.

The men communicated with more than a hundred Russian pilots, having previously collected data about them from unofficial paid services. According to the Ukrainians, they followed security rules and did not release important information, and also allegedly agreed to the operation with the SBU and the General Staff.

The Ukrainian military and security forces realized that the Russian special services were playing their own "game", so they tried to get as much secret information as possible from the pilots from the Russian Federation: where they were performing tasks, who was giving orders and supervising the work.

Out of a hundred pilots, three were chosen and tested for the seriousness of their intentions: they were asked to send videos of their planes for $5 000. They were also promised to pay for the plane ride, make new documents for the family and transport them to a safe place. In the end, the organizers of the operation chose one married Russian without children — Roman Nosenko — a Su-24 and Su-34 pilot.

The plan was as follows: on July 23, the pilot will fly into Ukraine in a specific square at a certain height, where he will be met by the Ukrainian military. Air defense was on guard to shoot down the Russian if he violated the agreements. Nosenkoʼs landing place is the "Kanatove" airfield in Kirovohrad region. The pilot suggested it himself.

Nosenko had to tell his dispatchers that he had been hit, and Ukraine would have reported the capture of the pilot, preparing the "wrecks" of his plane at the scene. New documents would be issued to the man and hidden in Ukraine or the EU.

On the day of the operation, July 23, when the Russian pilot was supposed to fly to the airfield "Kanatove" near Kropyvnytskyi, Russia fired 13 missiles over the region.

The commander of the military unit was killed by the shelling, 17 soldiers were wounded, two fighter jets were completely destroyed, other equipment, the airstrip, and buildings were heavily damaged.

On August 4, the SBU opened criminal proceedings under the articles of "treason" and "abuse of power." The investigation believes that ex-intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky did not agree to the intelligence operation, that is, he exceeded his authority. The SBU also claims that Chervinsky arbitrarily sent the military to the airfield to meet the Russian plane.