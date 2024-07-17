Former agent of Ukrainian intelligence Roman Chervinskyi was released from the pre-trial detention center

Former intelligence officer Roman Chervinskyi, who is involved in the case of the shelling of the airfield in the Kirovohrad region, has been released from pretrial detention.
This is reported by Suspilne with reference to a correspondent from under the walls of the Kropyvnytskyi pre-trial detention center.
Chervinskyi was met by lawyers, his wife and participants of actions in support of the ex-spy at the pretrial detention center.
Earlier it was reported that the leader of the European Solidarity party, member of parliament Petro Poroshenko on Tuesday paid the full amount of bail for Chervinsky — 9 million hryvnias.
- In April 2023, acting commander of one of the units of the Special Operations Forces, Roman Chervinsky, has been accused of actions not coordinated with the SBU during a special operation to recruit a Russian pilot who was supposed to steal a plane. The investigation believes that through Chervinsky, the Russians received data about the Kanatove airfield in the Kropyvnytskyi district, and then hit it with missiles on July 23, 2022. Then the commander of the military unit was killed, 17 defenders were wounded, and two Ukrainian fighter jets were destroyed.
- Chervinskyi himself and some deputies of Eurosolidarity consider the accusations to be politically motivated.
- On December 28, 2023, Roman Chervinskyi was informed of a new suspicion. The investigation believes that the man tried to get $100,000 by pretending to be an influential official of the State Fiscal Service.