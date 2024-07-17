Former agent of Ukrainian intelligence Roman Chervinskyi was released from the pre-trial detention center

Former intelligence officer Roman Chervinskyi, who is involved in the case of the shelling of the airfield in the Kirovohrad region, has been released from pretrial detention.

This is reported by Suspilne with reference to a correspondent from under the walls of the Kropyvnytskyi pre-trial detention center.

Chervinskyi was met by lawyers, his wife and participants of actions in support of the ex-spy at the pretrial detention center.

Earlier it was reported that the leader of the European Solidarity party, member of parliament Petro Poroshenko on Tuesday paid the full amount of bail for Chervinsky — 9 million hryvnias.