Petro Poroshenko posted bail for ex-intelligence officer Roman Chervinskyi

Peopleʼs deputy Petro Poroshenko has already paid the entire deposit — 9 million hryvnias — for ex-intelligence officer Roman Chervinskyi.

This was reported by Poroshenko himself.

"I couldnʼt wait, thatʼs why the entire bail of 9 million hryvnias for the freedom of Roman Chervinskyi was paid in the morning. I hope that after a year of bullying and countless court hearings, he will be free today," Poroshenko said.

The day before, Chervinskyiʼs preventive measure was changed to detention with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 9 million hryvnias. He appears, in particular, in the case of shelling of the airfield in the Kirovohrad region.

What is known about Chervinskyi

Roman Chervinskyi served in a unit of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine and was engaged in partisan activities in the occupied territories of the country. Chervinskyi held senior positions in military intelligence, as well as in the Security Service of Ukraine.

Now Roman Chervinskyi is in a pre-trial detention center. On April 21, 2023, he received suspicion in the case of the failed hijacking of a Russian plane in April-July 2022. The investigation believes that he and several other military personnel decided to conduct an "operation" to hijack a Russian plane without the consent of state authorities and special services. According to the SBU, their actions provided Russia with data on the placement of pilots and Ukrainian aircraft at the Kanatove airfield in the Kirovohrad region.

On July 23, 2022, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Kanatove airfield, killing the commander of the military unit, wounding 17 defenders, and destroying two Ukrainian fighter jets.

On December 28, 2023, Roman Chervinskyi was informed of a new suspicion. The investigation believes that the man tried to get $100,000 by pretending to be an influential official of the State Fiscal Service.