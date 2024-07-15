Shelling of the airfield in the Kirovohrad region: ex-intelligence officer Chervinsky has had his preventive measure changed, he will be able to be released on bail

Ex-intelligence officer Roman Chervinskyi, who appears in the case of shelling of the airfield in Kirovohrad Oblast, has had his preventive measure changed. He will be able to get out of custody on bail.
"Suspilne" writes about it.
At todayʼs meeting, the Kropyvnytskyi Court of Appeal changed Chervinskyiʼs preventive measure to detention with a bail of 9 million hryvnias.
He will be remanded in custody pending bail, but this preventive measure is in effect until August 4, 2024.
At the same time, in the event of bail, the following obligations are imposed on the ex-intelligence officer: to appear in court upon summons, not to leave the settlement in which he is registered, to refrain from communicating with witnesses and victims in criminal proceedings.
They are currently discussing whether they will pay bail, lawyer Andrii Yosypov commented.
"If you ask if we are ready to contribute this amount here and now — no, we are not ready. But this is the first and very, very important step — at least determining the amount of the deposit. I consider this a significant victory, considering how we fought for a year and a half," said the lawyer.
- Roman Chervinskyi served in a unit of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine and was engaged in partisan activities in the occupied territories of the country. Chervinskyi held senior positions in military intelligence, as well as in the Security Service of Ukraine.
- Now Roman Chervinskyi is in a pre-trial detention center. On April 21, 2023, he received suspicion in the case of the failed hijacking of a Russian plane in April-July 2022. The investigation believes that he and several other military personnel decided to conduct an "operation" to hijack a Russian plane without the consent of state authorities and special services. According to the SBU, their actions gave Russia data on the placement of pilots and Ukrainian planes at the Kanatove airfield in the Kirovohrad region.
- On July 23, 2022, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Kanatove airfield, killing the commander of the military unit, wounding 17 defenders, and destroying two Ukrainian fighter jets.
- On December 28, 2023, Roman Chervinskyi was informed of a new suspicion. The investigation believes that the man tried to get $100,000 by pretending to be an influential official of the State Fiscal Service.