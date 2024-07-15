Shelling of the airfield in the Kirovohrad region: ex-intelligence officer Chervinsky has had his preventive measure changed, he will be able to be released on bail

Ex-intelligence officer Roman Chervinskyi, who appears in the case of shelling of the airfield in Kirovohrad Oblast, has had his preventive measure changed. He will be able to get out of custody on bail.

"Suspilne" writes about it.

At todayʼs meeting, the Kropyvnytskyi Court of Appeal changed Chervinskyiʼs preventive measure to detention with a bail of 9 million hryvnias.

He will be remanded in custody pending bail, but this preventive measure is in effect until August 4, 2024.

At the same time, in the event of bail, the following obligations are imposed on the ex-intelligence officer: to appear in court upon summons, not to leave the settlement in which he is registered, to refrain from communicating with witnesses and victims in criminal proceedings.

They are currently discussing whether they will pay bail, lawyer Andrii Yosypov commented.

"If you ask if we are ready to contribute this amount here and now — no, we are not ready. But this is the first and very, very important step — at least determining the amount of the deposit. I consider this a significant victory, considering how we fought for a year and a half," said the lawyer.