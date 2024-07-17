IDPs whose housing was damaged due to the war will have priority in receiving compensation through “eRecovery”

Internally displaced persons whose housing was damaged by the war will be given priority in receiving compensation under the "eRecovery" program.

This was announced by the head of the Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, head of the Servant of the People party, Olena Shuliak.

On July 17, the parliament supported in the first reading the draft law No. 11028, which provides for the priority right to receive compensation for destroyed real estate objects under the "eRecovery" program for certain categories of IDPs.

The project provides that the categories of IDPs who:

have reached retirement age;

have a dependent child under the age of 6;

have two minor children to support;

have a dependent child with a disability;

raise a child under the age of 14 without one of the spouses;

who are persons with disabilities of the III group.

In addition, deputies voted for draft law No. 11281, which provides for an inventory of real estate of all forms of ownership for housing IDPs. Based on the results of the inventory, an interactive map of real estate suitable for living will be created.

Among other things, this will provide an opportunity to communicate with international humanitarian and charitable organizations regarding the launch of subsidized rent for IDPs.

Also, this draft law makes it possible to lease to IDPs the property of educational institutions that has not been used for its intended purpose for a year in a row.