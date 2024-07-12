The Prosecutor General of Ukraine called on the International Criminal Court to punish Russia for the attack on the Okhmatdyt hospital

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague to hold Russia accountable for the rocket attack on the Kyiv Childrenʼs Hospital "Okhmatdyt".

He told Reuters about this.

Kostin said that the investigation is able to establish the pattern of Russiaʼs attacks and prove that the Russian Federation is committing crimes against humanity. "For the sake of international justice, cases like the deliberate attack on the largest childrenʼs hospital in Kyiv should be referred to the International Criminal Court," he noted.

The agency writes that the ICC does not publicly comment on which allegations it is investigating and which facts it is examining, but the Hague court has previously warned that it can prosecute anyone who may be behind attacks on civilian objects.

It is also known that representatives of the International Criminal Court were on the territory of the hospital after the attack and could collect evidence against the Russian Federation.