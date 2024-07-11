Norway allocates almost $93 million to strengthen Ukraineʼs air defense

Norway allocates one billion Norwegian kroner ($92.69 million) to strengthen Ukraineʼs air defense.

This was announced by the countryʼs Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre today at the NATO summit in Washington, Reuters reports.

"Ukrainians need more air defenses to protect their population from Russian bombs and missiles," Støre said.

The day before, Prime Minister of Norway Støre announced on the sidelines of the NATO summit that his country will transfer six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine during 2024. The first F-16s from Denmark and the Netherlands are "already on their way" — they are being prepared for delivery already this summer.

What is known about this yearʼs NATO summit

NATOʼs 75th anniversary summit began on July 9 in Washington, DC and concluded today, July 11. In addition to the members of the Alliance, foreign ministers of 35 non-NATO partner countries were invited to the event. Among the well-known participants are the heads of foreign affairs of Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Ukraine was also present at the summit.

Following the results of the summit, NATO members announced Ukraineʼs "concrete" progress in reforms. The bloc called Ukraineʼs accession to the Alliance "irreversible" and assured support on the way to Euro-Atlantic integration. The decisions adopted at the summit are a "bridge" to Ukraineʼs membership in the bloc. There is no specific framework for membership in the final declaration.

Also , NATO members agreed on a €40 billion aid plan for Ukraine in 2025 — the bloc has made a commitment. Half of this amount will be covered by the United States, and the other half by allies. The money will be used for military aid, related orders and goods, as well as for training.

It also became known that a senior representative of NATO will appear in Ukraine. He will help work on reforms and changes necessary for accession and report on Ukraineʼs progress to Brussels, as well as to the new command in Wiesbaden (NSATU), which is being created to coordinate the supply of military equipment to Ukraine and the training of Ukrainian troops.

In addition, following the results of the summit, several countries decided to transfer additional air defense to Ukraine: two Patriot batteries will be transferred to Germany and Romania, one to the Netherlands together with its partners, and one more to the United States. Italy will provide the SAMP-T system. The US and allies will deliver NASAMS, HAWK, IRIS-T and Gepard in the coming months.