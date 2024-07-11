The first Democratic senator called on the incumbent US President Joe Biden to withdraw from the election

Vermont Senator Peter Welch has become the first Democratic senator to call on incumbent US President Joe Biden to withdraw from the race.

His opinion was published by The Washington Post.

Welch said the "stakes are extremely high" and itʼs impossible to pretend no one noticed how "disastrous" Bidenʼs performance was at the debate and avoid valid questions that arose afterward, while respecting the president.

"I understand why President Biden wants to run. He saved us from Donald Trump once and wants to do it again. However, he needs to reassess whether he is the best candidate for this. In my opinion, no. For the good of the country, I urge President Biden to withdraw from the race," Welch said.

He called Vice President Kamala Harris a "capable, reliable leader," noting that the party has other "young, energetic governors and senators in swing states."

Vermont traditionally votes Democratic, and the senator made a separate point.

“Vermont loves Joe Biden. President Biden and Vice President Harris received a higher percentage of the vote here than in any other state. But ordinary Vermonters are worried that he wonʼt be able to win this time, and are horrified by the prospect of another Trump presidential term," he said.

Peter Welch became the first senator and the tenth member of Congress from the Democratic Party to call on Biden to withdraw from the election.