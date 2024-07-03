“I almost fell asleep.” Joe Biden explained his fatigue at the debate with Trump

US President Joe Biden explained why he looked tired during a televised debate with his rival in the upcoming elections Donald Trump.
He said this at a pre-election event in McLean (Virginia), Reuters and Sky News report.
Biden said he "almost fell asleep" and generally regretted not listening to his advisers and getting enough rest before the debate. He attributed the fatigue to his busy schedule and a series of business trips abroad for summits and meetings.
"I decided to fly around the world several times, cross a hundred time zones before I went to the debate. I didnʼt listen to the command, then turned around and almost fell asleep on stage. This is not an excuse, this is an explanation," the American president said.
According to Reuters, in June, Biden visited France and Italy during two separate trips within two weeks. After the G7 summit in Italy, he flew to the US overnight to attend a fundraiser in Los Angeles before returning to Washington the next day. He then spent six days at Camp David preparing for the June 27 debate.
- The next presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. This will be the 60th presidential election in the countryʼs history, during which the 47th president of the United States will be elected. The ex-president of the United States, billionaire Donald Trump and the current president Joe Biden received the necessary number of delegates to be nominated for the presidency of the United States. Neither Trump nor Biden will officially become the partyʼs nominees until national conventions vote this summer to elect them.
- On June 27, 2024, Biden and Trump held a televised debate, which the former actually lost. 81-year-old Bidenʼs health failed in general. After that, a number of media outlets wrote that despite criticism and predictions, Joe Bidenʼs family convinced him not to leave the presidential race.
- On June 3, CNN wrote that some of the leaders of the US Democratic Party want Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential election after an unsuccessful debate. A member of the House of Representatives Lloyd Doggett made the call publicly. This is the first such case in the Democratic Party. CNN writes that similar sentiments are shared by some of the leaders of the Democratic Party in Congress, but they want to give Biden the opportunity to make his own decisions.