“I almost fell asleep.” Joe Biden explained his fatigue at the debate with Trump

US President Joe Biden explained why he looked tired during a televised debate with his rival in the upcoming elections Donald Trump.

He said this at a pre-election event in McLean (Virginia), Reuters and Sky News report.

Biden said he "almost fell asleep" and generally regretted not listening to his advisers and getting enough rest before the debate. He attributed the fatigue to his busy schedule and a series of business trips abroad for summits and meetings.

"I decided to fly around the world several times, cross a hundred time zones before I went to the debate. I didnʼt listen to the command, then turned around and almost fell asleep on stage. This is not an excuse, this is an explanation," the American president said.

According to Reuters, in June, Biden visited France and Italy during two separate trips within two weeks. After the G7 summit in Italy, he flew to the US overnight to attend a fundraiser in Los Angeles before returning to Washington the next day. He then spent six days at Camp David preparing for the June 27 debate.