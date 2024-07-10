The murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian Valeria in Germany. The Czech Republic handed over the suspect to the German police

A 36-year-old citizen of Moldova, who is suspected of murdering 9-year-old Ukrainian Valeria in Germany, was handed over to the German police.

This was reported by the police of Saxony.

The suspect, who appeared before the investigating judge of the district court in the city of Chemnitz on July 10, did not comment on the charges. The judge upheld the issued arrest warrant. The accused is currently in custody in the Saxon Penitentiary.

It should be noted that the suspect in the murder of a 9-year-old Ukrainian girl was detained on June 14 in Prague. Bild wrote that the manʼs name is Andrii, he is the ex-boyfriend of the mother of the dead girl.