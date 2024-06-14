The murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian Valeria in Germany: a suspect was detained in Prague

In the capital of the Czech Republic, Prague, a suspect was arrested in the murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian Valeria in German Saxony.

According to NTV, the prosecutorʼs office of the German city of Chemnitz reported that the detainee is a 36-year-old citizen of Moldova. He was arrested in one of the restaurants and will soon be transferred to Germany. The man may be charged with "negligent homicide." There are no other details.

Bild wrote that the name of the 36-year-old citizen of Moldova is Andriy, he is the ex-boyfriend of the mother of the dead girl. People close to the victimʼs family told Bild that around 9:40 a.m. on the day of Valeriaʼs disappearance, he contacted her mother via messenger and asked for a quick response. On the same day, Andriy was recorded by the surveillance camera of the house next to the one where Valeria and her mother lived. His mobile phone was traced to Debelna, where the childʼs body was later found.