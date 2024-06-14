The murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian Valeria in Germany: a suspect was detained in Prague

In the capital of the Czech Republic, Prague, a suspect was arrested in the murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian Valeria in German Saxony.
According to NTV, the prosecutorʼs office of the German city of Chemnitz reported that the detainee is a 36-year-old citizen of Moldova. He was arrested in one of the restaurants and will soon be transferred to Germany. The man may be charged with "negligent homicide." There are no other details.
Bild wrote that the name of the 36-year-old citizen of Moldova is Andriy, he is the ex-boyfriend of the mother of the dead girl. People close to the victimʼs family told Bild that around 9:40 a.m. on the day of Valeriaʼs disappearance, he contacted her mother via messenger and asked for a quick response. On the same day, Andriy was recorded by the surveillance camera of the house next to the one where Valeria and her mother lived. His mobile phone was traced to Debelna, where the childʼs body was later found.
- Nine-year-old Valeria disappeared on June 3 — she left the house to get on the bus to school, but never showed up. The school didnʼt sound the alarm because of her absence, so the girlʼs mother noticed her daughterʼs disappearance only in the evening and informed the police around 6:30 p.m. the same day.
- After more than a week of searching , the body of a child was found in the forest near the town of Debeln. He was found about three kilometers from the house of Valeriaʼs family. German police later confirmed that the body belonged to the missing girl. The law enforcement officers are investigating the murder and suspect two men in it: the ex-boyfriend of her mother Nadia (Moldovan citizen Andriy), as well as her stalker (50-year-old Ukrainian Hennadiy). The latter has an alibi, the Bild tabloid wrote.
- The girl lived with her mother in Germany since 2022. Valeriaʼs parents are divorced, dad is serving at the front. After the disappearance of the child, he was given leave and allowed to go to Germany.