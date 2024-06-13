The murder of a 9-year-old Ukrainian girl in Germany: the police are investigating the involvement of two men from her motherʼs circle

The German police investigating the murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian Valeria are considering the involvement of two men in the crime: her mother Nadiaʼs ex-boyfriend, as well as her stalker.

This is reported by Bild.

It was believed that Valeriaʼs motherʼs ex-boyfriend Andrii, a citizen of Moldova, was in the Czech Republic. However, investigators from Prague have so far failed to track him down.

People close to the victimʼs family told Bild that around 9:40 a.m. on the day of Valeriaʼs disappearance, he contacted her mother via messenger and asked for a quick response.

On the same day, Andrii was recorded by the surveillance camera of the house next to the one where Valeria and her mother lived. In addition, his mobile phone was registered at a radio point in Debelna.

Another man, whose involvement the police are considering, is 50-year-old Ukrainian Hennadiy, who recently lived next door to Nadia and Valeria. As Bild learned, Nadia only recently reported the harassment by her husband.

According to an acquaintance of the family, Hennadiy wanted a relationship with Nadia, but was refused, after which he began to harass and threaten her. Among other things, he promised to "destroy her life."

Hennadyʼs neighbors reported that the police wanted to visit him, but the law enforcement officers did not find him in the apartment.

According to Bild, it is not yet clear whether the police believe he is related to the case or want to hear him as a witness. The police are not commenting.

Senior prosecutor Ingrid Burghart refused to tell reporters about the cause of death, but noted that law enforcement officers have hypotheses about the motive for the murder. She also said again that the investigation does not suggest that the child was sexually abused, because when she was found, the girl was dressed.