31 people died in Ukraine due to a Russian missile attack. Another 125 were injured

As a result of Russiaʼs massive attack on Ukraine on July 8, 31 people died, and another 125 were injured.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service.

For now, it is known about 20 dead in Kyiv and 11 dead in Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih. Elimination of the consequences of the attack continues.

In the morning, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. For the attack, the Russians used at least 6 planes of Tu-95 missile-carrying bombers (carriers of Kh-101 missiles) and two planes of MiG-31K, which launched “Kinzhal” missiles.

In Kyiv, one of the buildings of the "Okhmatdyt" childrenʼs hospital was attacked by the Russians. There are two dead people there, both adults, in particular, one female doctor died. Another 10 people were injured. It was possible to save four people, three of them children.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) established that Russia hit the "Okhmatdyt" childrenʼs hospital in Kyiv with an X-101 missile.

In Pokrovsk (Donetsk region), three people were killed by a missile attack. There is a hit at an enterprise — it was on its territory that men died.