Russian General Kobylash was charged with shelling Odesa

Odesa law enforcement officers announced a new suspicion against Russian Lieutenant General Serhiy Kobylash, the commander of long-range aviation of the Russian Air Force.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, on April 23, 2022, Russian troops hit Odesa with Kh-101 cruise missiles on Kobylashʼs order.

Russian general Serhiy Kobylash.

One of the rockets hit a 16-story building in the Kyiv district of Odessa. Eight people died then, including a little girl, her mother and grandmother, as well as a pregnant woman. Another 11 townspeople were injured.

Another cruise missile hit the cemetery, injuring one woman and damaging burials.

Kobylash was declared suspected of issuing an order aimed at violating the laws and customs of war. He faces life imprisonment.

Before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kobylash commanded the bombing of cities in Syria and Georgia. For this, he received the rank of general and the star "Hero of Russia".