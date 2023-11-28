In Ukraine, Russian General Kobylash was informed of the suspicion. He commanded the shelling of Uman

Ukrainian law enforcement officers reported the suspicion to Russian Lieutenant General Sergey Kobylash, the long-range aviation commander of the Russian Air Force.

This was reported in the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

It was Kobylash who gave the order to the occupiers to attack a residential high-rise building and a parking lot in Uman, Cherkasy region on April 28, 2023.

As a result of enemy fire, 23 residents of Uman died, including 6 children. 9 people were injured, and one person is still considered missing. In addition to the destroyed high-rise building, 7 nearby residential buildings, 6 businesses and 70 civilian cars were damaged.

The Russians hit the city with two Kh-101 missiles from the Russian Tu-95MS heavy bomber.

Before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kobylash commanded the bombing of cities in Syria and Georgia. For this, he received the rank of general and the star "Hero of Russia".

Kobylash was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 28 and Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder).