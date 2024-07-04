The death toll from the missile attack on the Dnipro has increased to six

A 60-year-old woman who was injured during yesterdayʼs attack on the city died in a hospital in Dnipro. A total of six people died.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

Russian troops launched a combined attack on the Dnipro on July 3 — they hit with missiles and drones. As a result of the attack, a shopping center was damaged, and a fire broke out near one of the medical facilities.

Also that night, the body of the third person who died under the rubble of a high-rise building in Dnipro, which was hit by a Russian rocket on June 28, was found. Apartments from the 8th to the 11th floors have been destroyed in one of the entrances, so rescuers have been sorting through the debris for several days. In total, three people died from the attack, 12 more were injured.