Russian troops hit the Dnipro with missiles and drones. There are dozens of victims

Russian troops launched a combined attack on the city of Dnipro. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported a missile attack between 9:05 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., and the monitor group counted about 4 cruise missiles and 4 drones that attacked the Dnipro.

Publication Suspilne.Dnipro reports that the shopping center was damaged as a result of the attack. A fire also broke out near one of the medical facilities.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak reported at 11:00 a.m. about three dead and at least 18 injured, who are already being treated by doctors. Among the wounded is a 14-year-old girl.

The consequences of the attack are still being clarified.

Report of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defense shot down 3 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles launched from ground systems, 4 Kh-59 guided air missiles and 5 Shahed kamikaze drones. The main direction of the attack is the Dnipropetrovsk region. The Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone, which could guide missiles and UAVs at targets, was also shot down.