In Dnipro, the death toll from a hit on a high-rise building increased on June 28 — rescuers found the body of a woman

Rescuers found the body of a woman while sorting through the rubble of a high-rise building that was hit by a Russian missile on June 28. Thus, the death toll from the attack rose to two.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

On-site work continues. Emergency workers dismantled about 70% of the structures.