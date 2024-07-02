In Dnipro, the death toll from a hit on a high-rise building increased on June 28 — rescuers found the body of a woman

Rescuers found the body of a woman while sorting through the rubble of a high-rise building that was hit by a Russian missile on June 28. Thus, the death toll from the attack rose to two.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.
On-site work continues. Emergency workers dismantled about 70% of the structures.
- On June 28, Russian troops hit a high-rise building in Dnipro with a rocket — in one of the entrances, apartments from the 8th to the 11th floors were destroyed. Two people died, 12 more were injured. A baby and a pregnant woman are among the victims.