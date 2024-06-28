The Russian occupiers launched a rocket over the Dnipro River — a nine-story building collapsed

The Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the Dnieper. The nine-story building was damaged — several upper floors collapsed there.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military adminsitration Serhiy Lysak.

It is known about the wounded beforehand.

Before that, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about several missiles that were flying towards the Dnipro.

As a result of a Russian missile hitting a building in Dnipro, four floors were completely destroyed. Three people were injured, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Rescue workers, doctors and other services are working on the spot.

As of 7:54 p.m., one person died and five were injured in Dnipro. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, writes that there may be more victims. A rescuer is sorting out the debris. People are locked in apartments. One man was rescued from the car, he was covered with parts of the damaged house.

As of 8:30 p.m., there are already 9 victims in Dnipro. Two more people do not get in touch. A search and rescue operation is underway.