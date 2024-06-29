In Dnipro, the number of victims of an impact on a high-rise building has increased. One person died

As of the morning of June 29, it is known about one dead person and 12 wounded in the Dnipro.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine writes about this.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

A baby and a pregnant woman are among the victims. Two people were saved. Head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional administration, Serhii Lysak, citing police data, said that five people are considered missing.

11 cars were damaged in the impact. Specialists removed 190 tons of construction debris. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.