The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly adopted a resolution that recognizes Russiaʼs actions as genocide of the Ukrainian people and envisages the decolonization of the Russian Federation as a prerequisite for stable peace.

This was written by Pavlo Frolov, a member of the permanent delegation of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

In its resolution, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly condemned Russiaʼs 10-year armed aggression against Ukraine. It contains 70 points, including, in particular, a call to all 53 OSCE participating states to make efforts to de-occupy Crimea and all occupied territories of Ukraine.

The participating states were also called upon to create a Special Tribunal to hold Russia accountable for the war against Ukraine, as well as to conduct international and national investigations into the mass murders, tortures, and rapes committed by the Russian occupiers.

The resolution emphasized the need to quickly launch a mechanism for the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine. And the participating states were offered to join the Agreement on the International Register of Damages Caused to Ukraine by Russiaʼs Aggression.