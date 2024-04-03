44 countries supported the creation of a special tribunal to investigate crimes of the Russian Federation

Representatives of 44 countries signed the final declaration of the conference "Restoring Justice for Ukraine", which took place on April 2 in The Hague (the Netherlands).

The text was published on the website of the Dutch government.

The declaration was signed by Albania, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, Great Britain and USA. In total, 57 countries participated in the conference.

"We declare our strong condemnation of all international crimes committed in the context of Russiaʼs aggressive war against Ukraine. We, in particular, condemn in the strongest possible way all illegal attacks on civilian objects, medical institutions, civil infrastructure objects, agricultural and other critical infrastructure objects, and cultural heritage objects. We also condemn illegal abductions and detentions, forced disappearances, torture, ill-treatment and executions of Ukrainian citizens in the Russian Federation and on the territories of Ukraine... The illegal movement of Ukrainian children and their deportation to the Russian Federation, all forms of sexual violence and gender-based crimes related to conflict, and illegal attacks that cause large-scale, long-term and serious damage to the natural environment," reads the declaration of the conference participants.

They confirmed that they support the creation of a special tribunal to investigate and prosecute Russian war crimes.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba thanked the participants of the event, emphasizing the growing support for the idea of a special tribunal.

"Two years ago, everyone categorically rejected the idea of creating a special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. A year ago, it seemed that it was mired in disputes between states. Today, most of them have a clear understanding that there is no alternative to the creation of a full-fledged tribunal," he wrote.