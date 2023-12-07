Ombudsman: Russia deported 19 500 Ukrainian children and captured 28 000 Ukrainian civilians

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraineʼs Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets informed that there is official confirmation of the deportation of 19 540 Ukrainian children by Russia.

The ombudsman spoke about this at the international conference on human rights "Freedom or fear".

"If we return one child every day, we need 55 years. And this is against the background of the fact that the Russian Federation continues to deport new and new groups of Ukrainian children," Lubinets noted.