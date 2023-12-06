Ukraine returned eight more children from deportation and occupation

Ukraine returned eight children from the temporarily occupied territories and Russia through the mediation of Qatar.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

Four girls and four boys aged 8 to 18 will soon be reunited with their families and will celebrate the holidays in the arms of their loved ones in Ukraine.

The children were able to return to Ukraine thanks to joint work with Qatar, which is joining the process of returning deported children for the second time.