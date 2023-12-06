Ukraine returned eight more children from deportation and occupation

Ukraine returned eight children from the temporarily occupied territories and Russia through the mediation of Qatar.
This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.
Four girls and four boys aged 8 to 18 will soon be reunited with their families and will celebrate the holidays in the arms of their loved ones in Ukraine.
The children were able to return to Ukraine thanks to joint work with Qatar, which is joining the process of returning deported children for the second time.
- Yesterday, The Washington Post, citing sources, wrote that Russia agreed to return six deported children to Ukraine through the mediation of Qatar. It is planned that the children will go to Ukraine through Belarus. Most likely, it is about these children. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets thanks the Embassy of Ukraine in Belarus.
- Deportation of Ukrainian children is one of Russiaʼs war crimes, for which the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin and the childrenʼs ombudsman of the Russian Federation Maria Lvova-Belova. Currently, at least 19 546 Ukrainian children are known to have been forcibly deported to Russia, less than 400 of them have been returned. Ukraine also has evidence that Belarus participates in the deportation of Ukrainian children.