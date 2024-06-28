The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Andrii Danyk as the head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Andrii Danyk as the head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

This was reported by the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) Taras Melnychuk.

In September 2023, Danik was appointed first deputy head of the State Emergency Service, and since February 27, 2024, he has been acting as the head of the State Emergency Service. Today he was officially appointed as the head of the service.

Since January 2020, Danyk has been the head of the Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Cherkasy region, and before that he worked as the head of the civil protection department in the Starobeshiv district of the Main Territorial Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Donetsk region.

Andriy Danyk.

Vitaliy Myronyuk became the first deputy head of the State Emergency Service.