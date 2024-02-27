The government appointed Andriy Danyk as acting head of the State Emergency Service

The government temporarily assigned the duties of the head of the State Service for Emergency Situations to Andrii Danyk.

This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

Since January 2020, Danyk has been the head of the Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Cherkasy region, and before that he worked as the head of the civil protection department in the Starobeshiv district of the Main Territorial Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Donetsk region.

From September 8, 2023, Danik was appointed the first deputy head of the State Emergency Service.