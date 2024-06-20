The US will give priority to Ukraine in the delivery of Patriot and NASAMS missiles

The National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator of the White House, John Kirby, confirmed that the United States will give priority to Ukraine in the delivery of missiles to the Patriot and NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems, which are part of the air defense system.

"The United States government has made a difficult but necessary decision to change the priorities of the next planned deliveries to other countries, in particular with regard to the Patriot and NASAMS missiles," Kirby told reporters, AFP reports.

In fact, Kirby confirmed the Financial Timesʼ information that the United States will close current orders for the supply of missiles to other countries. He said that Washingtonʼs decision will provide the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine with sufficient supplies for the next 16 months.

Poland, Romania and Germany are among the countries that have open orders for the future delivery of the Patriot. Spain also has an open order for Patriot launchers, and the NATO coalition placed an order for 1,000 Patriot missiles in January.