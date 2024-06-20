“Rheinmetall” received its largest order for 155 mm ammunition. Ukraine will receive part of it

The German arms concern “Rheinmetall” received the largest order in its history — artillery 155 mm ammunition for the Bundeswehr for €8.5 billion.

The press service of “Rheinmetall” writes about it.

The signed contract is aimed at increasing the reserves of the Bundeswehr and its allies, including Ukraine. Deliveries of projectiles will begin in 2025.

The main buyer will be Germany, which will provide part of the supplies to Ukraine. The Netherlands, Estonia and Denmark also participate in the order.

The capacity of the new plant being built in Germany at the Unterluss site (Lower Saxony) will be used for the production of ammunition. Rheinmetall will provide a full production cycle of artillery shells at this plant. The annual capacity is planned to be set at the level of 100 000 ammunitions per year from the second year of production, and then at 200 000 per year.

By the end of 2024, the “Rheinmetall” company should produce 700 000 ammunition. New production facilities in Germany, Ukraine and Lithuania should ensure the output of one million shells. With new plants, the concern wants to cover, in particular, the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Rheinmetall is a German defense concern, one of the largest manufacturers of military equipment and weapons in Germany and Europe. The concern produces, in particular, Panther, Leopard tanks, Marder BMPs and PzH 2000 howitzers.

Rheinmetall and Ukraine

“Rheinmetall” revealed plans for the development of its enterprise in Ukraine at the beginning of 2023. The concern plans to manufacture armored vehicles here, including tanks, ammunition and air defense. In October 2023, “Ukroboronprom” and “Rheinmetall” created a joint venture for the maintenance and repair of Western equipment transferred to Ukraine.

In March 2024, it became known that “Rheinmetall” plans to build at least four plants in Ukraine, which will produce shells, military equipment, gunpowder and anti-aircraft weapons.