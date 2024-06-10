A journalist from the Gaza Strip kept three Israeli hostages in his house

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that Gaza journalist Abdallah Aljamal was a member of the Hamas group and was holding three Israeli hostages at his home — Almog Meir-Yan, Andriy Kozlov, who holds Israeli and Russian citizenship, and Shlomi Ziva.

The Times of Israel writes about it.

Three hostages were released during the IDF operation on June 8. Aljamal kept them together with his family. The IDF said it was "further proof that Hamas uses the civilian population as human shields."

According to the head of the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Rami Abdu, Israeli special forces killed Aljamala, his wife and father during an assault on his home in the Gaza Strip.

Aljamal worked as the press secretary of the Ministry of Labor in the Gaza Strip, which was subordinate to Hamas. In 2019, he wrote a column for the Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera, but the company denied media reports that Aljamal was an employee of theirs. Recently, he collaborated with the "Palestine Chronicle" — he wrote several articles about the deaths of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Also, Aljamal recently wrote several articles on the IDF operation in Nuseirat — that is where his house was located, where he held hostages

Freed hostages were captured during an attack by Hamas militants on the Supernova music festival on October 7, 2023. They spent 245 days in captivity. According to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health, an Israeli hostage-free operation in Nuseirat killed 274 Palestinians and injured another 698.