The SBU declared the suspicion to the Russian general, who ordered to blow up the Kakhovka HPP

Russian general Oleg Makarevich was suspected of ordering to blow up the Kakhovka HPP on the night of June 5-6, 2023.

The SBU writes about this.

Investigators of the Security Service and employees of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office collected evidence on the commander of the "Dnepr" group of troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Oleg Makarevich. He was charged with violating the laws and customs of war — Part 2 of Art. 28 and Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The Russian faces life imprisonment.

At least 35 people died when the occupiers blew up the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), flooding 46 settlements in the Kherson region and flooding 20 settlements in the Mykolaiv region.

In addition, as a result of the detonation, the water supply of the Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as the temporarily occupied Crimea, was partially stopped. This created a threat to the maintenance of the Zaporizhzhia NPP (disturbed the operation of the cooling system of the nuclear plant).

Blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP

Exactly one year ago, on June 6, 2023, at 2 a.m. , the Russians blew up the Kakhovka HPP dam, the fifth largest in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the HPP has been under occupation, and in October 2022, Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the Russians had mined it. "Ukrhydroenergo" stated that the HPP was completely destroyed and it was impossible to restore it. And to rebuild the hydroelectric power station, you need no less than a billion dollars.