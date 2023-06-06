”Ukrhydroenergo”: Kakhovka HPP is completely destroyed, it is impossible to restore it

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power station was completely destroyed due to the explosion of the engine room from the inside, the station cannot be restored.
"Ukrhydroenergo" reported this on June 6.
As of 09:00 a.m. on June 6, the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir is rapidly decreasing, the evacuation of the population from potential flooding areas has begun.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 80 settlements were at risk of flooding. He noted that the destruction of the hydroelectric power station threatens the ecological disaster for the south of the country.
The main intelligence agency called the detonation an obvious act of terrorism. GUR (Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukrainian MoD) previously warned about mining the station.
- On the night of June 6, the dam of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region was destroyed by an explosion, and the evacuation of residents from dangerous areas began. Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the hydroelectric power station, and the occupying authorities of the Kherson region announced that the hydroelectric power station had been "fired upon". Due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the population centers and the biosphere.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro, 16,000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region.
- There may be negative consequences for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, but the situation is under control. The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir is rapidly decreasing, and water from this reservoir is necessary for the station to receive power for the turbine capacitors and safety systems of the ZNPP.