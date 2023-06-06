”Ukrhydroenergo”: Kakhovka HPP is completely destroyed, it is impossible to restore it

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power station was completely destroyed due to the explosion of the engine room from the inside, the station cannot be restored.

"Ukrhydroenergo" reported this on June 6.

As of 09:00 a.m. on June 6, the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir is rapidly decreasing, the evacuation of the population from potential flooding areas has begun.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 80 settlements were at risk of flooding. He noted that the destruction of the hydroelectric power station threatens the ecological disaster for the south of the country.

The main intelligence agency called the detonation an obvious act of terrorism. GUR (Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukrainian MoD) previously warned about mining the station.