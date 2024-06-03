The speaker of the Parliament of Georgia signed the law on “foreign agents”. It caused large-scale protests in the country

The Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili signed the law on "foreign agents", which was vetoed by the President of the country Salome Zurabishvili. The law enters into force immediately after signing.

Papuashvili stated this at a briefing, Echo Kavkazu reports.

On May 28, the Parliament of Georgia overrode President Salome Zurabishviliʼs veto — 84 deputies voted for it, 4 against. According to the Constitution of Georgia, if the President refuses to sign the law after overcoming the veto, it is signed and published by the Speaker of the Parliament within 5 days.

According to the law, within two months (until the beginning of August), relevant bodies must adopt by-laws, and the Ministry of Justice of Georgia and the National Public Registry Agency must conduct "preliminary logistical and other measures for the implementation of this law."

The draft law proposes to define "foreign agents" as non-commercial legal entities and media that are at least 20% financed from abroad. Such media and organizations are obliged to apply themselves to the National Public Registry Agency and ask to register them as "foreign agents". Every year they have to submit a declaration. If "foreign agents" do not comply with the requirements of the law, they will be fined 25 000 GEL. The Ministry of Justice of Georgia will have the right to monitor organizations and media in order to identify "foreign agents". An ordinary written denunciation can be the basis.

Georgians staged large-scale protests against this law. The opposition claimed that he was copying the Russian law on foreign agents.