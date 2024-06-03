The speaker of the Parliament of Georgia signed the law on “foreign agents”. It caused large-scale protests in the country

The Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili signed the law on "foreign agents", which was vetoed by the President of the country Salome Zurabishvili. The law enters into force immediately after signing.
Papuashvili stated this at a briefing, Echo Kavkazu reports.
On May 28, the Parliament of Georgia overrode President Salome Zurabishviliʼs veto — 84 deputies voted for it, 4 against. According to the Constitution of Georgia, if the President refuses to sign the law after overcoming the veto, it is signed and published by the Speaker of the Parliament within 5 days.
According to the law, within two months (until the beginning of August), relevant bodies must adopt by-laws, and the Ministry of Justice of Georgia and the National Public Registry Agency must conduct "preliminary logistical and other measures for the implementation of this law."
The draft law proposes to define "foreign agents" as non-commercial legal entities and media that are at least 20% financed from abroad. Such media and organizations are obliged to apply themselves to the National Public Registry Agency and ask to register them as "foreign agents". Every year they have to submit a declaration. If "foreign agents" do not comply with the requirements of the law, they will be fined 25 000 GEL. The Ministry of Justice of Georgia will have the right to monitor organizations and media in order to identify "foreign agents". An ordinary written denunciation can be the basis.
Georgians staged large-scale protests against this law. The opposition claimed that he was copying the Russian law on foreign agents.
Law on "foreign agents" in Georgia
On April 8, 2024, the ruling party "Georgian Dream" registered a project on "foreign agents" in the parliament. It forces the media and organizations with a share of foreign capital to report, and also gives the right to the Ministry of Justice to arrange inspections with subsequent fines.
On May 14, in the third and final reading, the Parliament of Georgia adopted the draft law "On transparency of foreign influence". All stages of voting were accompanied by protests.
On May 18, the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili promised this law, and already on May 28, the parliament overcame the veto, finally approving the law.
The Venice Commission of the Council of Europe recommended that Georgia repeal the law on "foreign agents" in its current form. The issue of Georgia will be included in the agenda of the upcoming summit of EU leaders. According to the president of the European Council Charles Michel, the law on "foreign agents" is "a step back and further distances Georgia from the path to the EU."