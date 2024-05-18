The President of Georgia vetoed the law on “foreign agents”

The President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili vetoed the law on "foreign agents", adopted by the parliament in the third reading on May 14.

Sova writes about it.

"Today I vetoed the Russian law. This law, in its essence, in its spirit, is a Russian law that contradicts our Constitution and all European standards and is an obstacle on the European path... This law must be revoked," Zurabishvili said.

She will submit her veto to the parliament already today, May 18.

However, the ruling party "Georgian Dream" has enough votes in the parliament to overcome the presidential veto. If after that Salome Zurabishvili does not sign the law, the speaker of the parliament will do it instead.

What is happening in Georgia

On April 8, 2024, the ruling party "Georgian Dream" registered a project on "foreign agents" in the parliament. It forces the media and organizations with a share of foreign capital to report, and also gives the right to the Ministry of Justice to arrange inspections with subsequent fines.

On May 14, in the third and final reading, the Parliament of Georgia adopted the draft law "On transparency of foreign influence". Protests accompanied the voting all the time.

The President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili suggested postponing the entry into force of the law on "foreign agents" until November 1, i.e. after the countryʼs parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26.