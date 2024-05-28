GUR: Moscow is intensifying the recruitment of mercenaries in Africa for the war against Ukraine

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports that Russia has intensified the recruitment of mercenaries for the war against Ukraine in African countries.
It is about the recruitment of fighters in Central Africa, in particular — in Rwanda, Burundi, Congo and Uganda.
According to the GUR, a specially created unit of the Ministry of Defense of Russia is engaged in the recruitment of Africans "to participate in meat assaults." Fighters are promised $2 000 for signing a contract, monthly payments of $2 200, health insurance, and a Russian passport for the soldier and his family members.
- Previously, the facts of recruitment into the Russian army of citizens of Nepal, India, Syria, Serbia and Somalia were established. The Russian Federation also recruited illegal migrants from the Finnish border, who tried to get to the EU through Russia, into its army. As for the citizens of Nepal and India, some of them are already in captivity or have died. There are already videos on social networks with Africans as part of the Russian army who are in Ukraine.