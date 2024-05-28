Sweden allocated €56.6 million to help the Ukrainian energy industry

The Swedish government allocates a new energy package for Ukraine worth SEK 650 million (€56.6 million). These funds will help provide light to schools, hospitals, transport, water supply and businesses.

The Swedish government website writes about it.

"Russia is increasingly targeting the Ukrainian energy system in order to disable vital public infrastructure. To strengthen the stability of Ukraine, we are now increasing support for the energy sector," said Swedenʼs Minister of International Cooperation and Foreign Trade Jugan Forssell.

The new support consists of two parts:

SEK 500 million (€43.5 million) through the Energy Communityʼs Energy Support Fund of Ukraine;

SEK 150 million (€13 million) through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The Energy Support Fund of Ukraine receives financial support from governments, international organizations and financial institutions to then help Ukraine meet its urgent energy supply needs.

Support through UNDP is aimed at financing the urgent construction of energy infrastructure in Ukraine, the purchase of generators, transformers, installations, etc.

Attacks on the Ukrainian energy industry

During the massive shelling of Ukraine on the night of April 11, the Russians completely destroyed the Trypilska TPP in the city of Ukrainka, Kyiv region. Therefore, PJSC "Centerenergo" lost 100% of generation. It includes:

The Zmiivska TPP in the Kharkiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

The Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

The Vuhlehirska TPP in the Donetsk region (captured by the Russians).

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv then. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dnipro HPP, but there is no threat of the dam breaching. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

After that, the Russians attacked critical infrastructure several more times. On the night of May 8, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. The targets were electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regions. Then two HPPs were taken out of operation.