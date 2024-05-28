Germany will allocate €60 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the countryʼs Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Burbok said at a meeting with her colleagues from the European Union in Brussels.

As N-TV writes, the money will be directed to aid the eastern regions of Ukraine.

"The situation in the east of Ukraine remains unchanged: there is a lack of everything there. People have been suffering under the Russian terrorist occupation for more than two and a half years," Berbok said.

Against the backdrop of recent Russian attacks, Berbok emphasized that comprehensive support for Ukraine is even more important in these times. In order to ensure peace, Ukraine needs support in all dimensions.