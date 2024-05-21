The National Agency checked 30% of territorial recruit centers managers. Eight employees could get richer by 265 million hryvnias

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has already checked a third of the management staff of territorial recruit centers (TRCs) (541 employees out of approximately 1 700) and found signs of illegal enrichment for a total of 265 million hryvnias in eight employees.

The head of the Committee on Anti-corruption Policy in the Verkhovna Rada Anastasiya Radina informed about this based on the results of the NAPCʼs report on the results of work in this direction.

Regarding the eight employees of the TRC, in whom signs of illegal enrichment of 265 million hryvnias, unsubstantiated assets of 6 million hryvnias and unreliable data in the declaration of 7 million hryvnias were found, information and available materials were handed over to the court.

The lifestyle check of another 28 employees and the full check of the declarations of five more officials of the TRC management are ongoing.

The largest case in terms of assets, based on the materials of the NAPC, concerns the ex-head of the Odesa TRC Yevhen Borysov. In 2023, he was informed of suspicion of illegal enrichment for more than 188 million hryvnias. In July of the same year, he was detained and then sent to custody.

Another case concerns the deputy head of one of the TRCs, who, according to the NAPC, received about 400 000 hryvnias on his bank card from various military personnel and was able to spend this money on his own needs.

The rest of the conclusions of the NAPC concern signs of corruption violations by representatives of the TRC of Odesa, Sambor, Poltava, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia. A significant majority of verified managers of TRCs serve conscientiously.