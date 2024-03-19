A former soldier of the Sambir TRC declared six apartments and a new Lexus. NAPC suspects him of illegal enrichment

The ex-head of the Sambir territorial recruit center (TRC) Serhii Babych declared UAH 1.8 million in salary at TRC and another UAH 4.6 million in other income. The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAPC) considers the acquisition of these assets unjustified, since the spouses purchased several apartments, the price of which is much lower than the market price, and in general, their income is not comparable to their expenses.

The Babych family declared 8 377 000 hryvnias of income:

1 836 000 — Serhii Babychʼs salary (in 2022, his official salary was 636 000 hryvnias);

124 000 hryvnias — Serhii Babychʼs pension;

91 000 hryvnias — the salary of his wife, who works at the Sambir Central District Hospital;

6 312 000 hryvnias — joint income of the spouses from property disposal (sale of real estate and cars: Toyota LC GRJ (2019) and Volkswagen E-Golf (2019).

Serhiiʼs wife — Iryna — bought five apartments in Lviv and one in Kyiv with such income, as well as two storerooms and a parking space. Purchases were made during 2020-2022.

According to Babychʼs declaration, an apartment in Lviv with an area of 70.4 square meters. m his wife bought for one million hryvnias, and the others were much cheaper — in 2022, both cost 600 000 hryvnias.

The largest owner of the new family real estate in 2023 was daughter Sofia Babych, who in 2023 became the owner of two residential buildings (259 m² for 700 000 hryvnias in Strilkovychi; 106 m² for 300 000 hryvnias, in Sambir) and a plot of land (136 m² for 60 000 hryvnias, in Sambir). The girlʼs only income is a 13 thousand hryvnia scholarship from the Lviv National University. Her father transferred all the real estate to her last year. Only two plots of land remained in the ownership of Babych himself.